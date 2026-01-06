Luke Lonie joins Edmonds as new city clerk

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds announced Tuesday is has hired Luke Lonie as its new city clerk. Lonie joins Edmonds after more than five years of service with the City of Lynnwood.

He replaces longtime City Clerk Scott Passey, who left Edmonds in October to work for the City of Kenmore.

While in Lynnwood, Lonie served as both deputy city clerk and city clerk, gaining extensive experience in municipal governance, public records and legislative support, the City of Edmonds said in a news release.

Lonie was honored with the 2025 Trailblazer Award from the Washington Municipal Clerks Association, acknowledging his commitment to innovation, service and excellence in public administration. His professional background reflects a strong dedication to transparency, civic engagement and supporting effective local government, the City said.

“Luke impressed us with his depth of experience, collaborative approach and commitment to transparency,” said Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. “We are fortunate to welcome him as our new city clerk.”

Described as a longtime admirer of Edmonds, Lonie said he is enthusiastic about joining the City and serving its residents.

“I am thrilled to be working for the people of Edmonds and can’t wait to get started,” Lonie said.

Outside of work, Lonie enjoys hiking, walking outdoors, reading and writing, and spending time with his husband and two huskies, Percy and Toast.