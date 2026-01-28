Lynnwood entrepreneur to speak as panelist at BOBE 2026 in Seattle March 27

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Black-Owned Business Excellence (BOBE) will host its 7th Annual Symposium on March 27 at the Seattle Public Library, bringing together small business owners, capital leaders and policymakers for a full-day public event focused on sustainability, access to capital and long-term business survival.

Lynnwood-based nonprofit Project Girl Mentoring Program CEO Olympia Edwards will be among a line of panelists who will be discussing various topics of relating to entrepreneurship. Edwards was named the 2025 Lynnwood Business Woman of the Year by the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m involved with BOBE because I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when our community invests in itself,” Edwards told My Neighborhood News Group. “Black-owned businesses are more than just physical spaces; they are community hubs, sources of pride and legacy builders. Supporting them is personal to me as it contributes to the well-being of our community and demonstrates how we care for and sustain one another.”

Edwards said she is also involved because she believes that young people of color need to see what is possible when they “dream big.”

“When our mentees observe Black business owners leading, creating and succeeding, it expands their vision for themselves,” she said. “I am very intentional about exposing them to entrepreneurship and hard work within our community, that Black excellence is something to be supported and celebrated.”

The 2026 theme, “Power Moves: Beyond Boundaries — From Vision to Legacy,” centers on practical pathways for Black entrepreneurs to build sustainable, health-centered businesses amid rising costs, tightened lending and increasing burnout, according to BOBE’s press release. The symposium will feature a keynote by Dr. Margaret Towolawi of Shoreline.

Afternoon breakout sessions provide practical education for small business owners, including:

Capital pathways and SBA-aligned financing with Evergreen Business Capital and Business Impact Northwest

Digital branding and visibility with Keisha Credit

Mental health and sustainable leadership with Ashley McGirt-Adair

Building fundable businesses with Dr. Ebony Grey

Ethical AI and cultural sovereignty with Giselle Fuerte

Wealth-building beyond the business with Alexandria Ware and Katie Hodge

Founded in 2020, BOBE addresses persistent disparities in access to capital and public procurement for Black-owned businesses in Washington State. The event also includes a Community & Business Leadership Awards Ceremony honoring leaders advancing economic opportunity.

The symposium is open to the public, with scholarships and reduced-cost access available for small business owners and early-stage founders.

“My role with BOBE allows me to show up in a way that aligns with my values: Building relationships, strengthening systems and creating pathways,” Edwards said.

For registration and scholarship information, visit www.bobe-wa.org.