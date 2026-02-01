Music video: Orcas the star of ‘In Between The Spaces’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Edmonds composer Ed Hartman shared this new music video, In Between The Spaces, that features orcas at the Edmonds Fishing Pier in late January. “Thanks to Puget Sound Orcas and Orca Network for their work in monitoring and protecting these amazing creatures,” Hartman said.
