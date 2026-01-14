New terms, familiar faces at the Port of Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The first Port of Edmonds meeting of the year started with new terms for familiar faces.

Janelle Cass, Jay Grant and Ross Dimmick retained their commission positions and were sworn in to four-year terms. This is the first full four-year term for Dimmick and Cass, as they were both appointed to fill vacancies.

Janelle Cass replaces David Preston as commission president. Commissioner Selena Killin is the new vice president and Jay Grant is secretary. There was a moment of levity as Cass and Preston physically switched places with Grant handling name plate duties.

Commissioners reviewed annual conferences, committee representative and liaison assignments. They also agreed to additional environmental and communications assignments given the port’s focus on the environment and communications.

The main action item of the evening was a 5-0 vote to support graffiti removal in the SR 104 underpass, located under 5th Avenue South.

“I think this has an impact, not only on neighbors, but businesses and people who are coming to businesses on port property,” Cass said as she brought up the resolution for port support for community graffiti cleanup efforts. The SR 104 underpass leads to the port and ferry dock.

Edmonds resident Joe Scordino and Cass coordinated a site visit with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT agreed to provide volunteers with safety equipment like cones, traffic control, paint and rollers. The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce and the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary have also expressed interest. The Port will store some equipment on site.

Cass said she hoped this project would lead to expanded volunteer work in Edmonds.

“There’s a lot of volunteers who really want to help beautify Edmonds,” Cass said. There is no date yet for that planned cleanup.

Executive Director’s report

Port Executive Director Brandon Baker said that work will begin at the end of January on the Port’s new dry storage trailer project. The project provides 20 more dry storage spots for trailers, not boats. The project will be complete by the end of March.

The old port administration building is on track to come down in October, Baker said.