Nominations now open for Rick Steves ‘Service Above Self’ award

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Rick Steves Service Above Self Award, which honors Edmonds citizens who make our community a better place to work and live.

Inspired by Rick Steves’ example of personal, business, community and global service, the award recognizes individuals whose blend of integrity, citizenship and dedication strengthens the foundation of Edmonds. As Steves explains, “This award is not for the employee who works the hardest. It is for recognizing an employee whose commitment to your company and our community – whose mix of service and citizenship – can inspire us all to remember that the integrity we bring to our work and our community is the foundation upon which we build a great place to call home – a place like Edmonds.”

Last year’s honoree was Megan Wolfe, the driving force behind Girls on the Run Snohomish County. According to a Rotary Club of Edmonds announcement, her leadership and dedication have empowered countless girls and women, leaving a lasting legacy on our community.

To nominate someone who embodies this spirit, please visit: bit.ly/4ptmNTN. Nominations close at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 31.

The award will be presented by Rick Steves at the Rotary Club of Edmonds luncheon in February 2026 at Claire’s Restaurant. The recipient will receive a $250 cash award and a commemorative memento.