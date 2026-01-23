North Sound Church sponsoring Loss of a Spouse seminar, mental health course

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

North Sound Church is hosting two events in February that are open to the public.

Loss of a Spouse is an evening seminar for people who have lost their spouses. Seminar guide and dinner will be provided to all the participants. It will run from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 11. You can sign up the church lobby at 404 Bell St., Edmonds.

The Sanctuary Mental Health Course is an eight-week course on various aspects of mental health, and will start Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 p.m. Designed for people with lived experience, caregivers and general public, the purpose is to create awareness and decrease the silence and stigma associated with mental health issues. For more information, contact Pastor Finny Philip at finnyp@northsoundchurch.com.