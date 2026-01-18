Poet’s Corner: Don’t take my House!, Dreaming with the Master, Night crawler invasion — and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Don’t take my House!

The clutter on the patio: winds of change those leaves

we toss, shred, and rake, but I heard the whispers,

the handy explanation on NextDoor.

Someone said, “Why do you think they are called leaves!”.

I remember the swallowtails dancing past the cedars from my windows

not so many this year.

Their whispering caught my attention-

how quietly, with love my heart opened.

My winter home is gone!

I remember telling my husband to let the grass grow

in the tiny meadow- the rabbits have their babies there.

Yesterday I went along the long driveway raking,

tucking the crackling maple leaves

along the way to be the houses so needed.

In Turkey they build tiny houses along the street for their beloved Turkish Vans.

Moving the big pots to rest against the house for heat

exposes the damp circle of scurrying panic

but the millipedes know I will gently bring them to that refuge

once again, to have a winter bed with earthworms,

the dark moisture is needed as they work.

I am become the kind Giant now who talks to crows and blesses the moon.

Inez B. Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Dreaming with the Master

Your own dream beckons-

burning off karma by day and night

looking for love in all the right places.

Seeing, being, knowing Soul’s worthiness

no longer spiritually lonely.

I know you! No one sees what I see.

I remember when you were a young soul

putting one toe in the Ocean of Love and Mercy.

I am your dreamworld gently guiding you

to sacred places, shining temples

You may choose to be brave or

live in a self-imposed prison.

I am your portal to help you safely

navigate your next spiritual step

which is lovingly prepared for you.

Once you fly, the road back closes

because you know the secret of life.

I am calling you harder

than earthly attachments.

Come! You are not alone.

Leap through the Light and Sound.

Hurry! Your dream beckons.

Inez B. Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Nightcrawler Invasions

I need to sleep it’s 1 a.m.

the printer is not speaking to me

it insists the door is open. I run the troubleshooter . . .

Is this how my day ends.

I try a site before the sale ends “internal error”.

The last gasp of Microsoft 2010 or Windows 10

Actually, “not so fast”, continues unabated the chime:

the message speaks from upstairs-

the laptop tells the old desktop, “ I get a message,

you get a message. So, you get to file and store!”

An innocent bystander, another attempt to print.

“spooler problem, restart” Ha!

The idea of a spooler message when the printer

never notifies manufacturer to send ink

but the charge happens monthly!

There must be a war going on

like the sad mess at the roundabout

or the four way stop behavior

Sometimes let it rest, unplug-

get its molecules in formation

then the human factor relaxes

printing is not as urgent when the poetry comes.

Inez B. Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Northern Latitudes

In the still of the night

my memories of northern lights;

the smell of roses when I hugged

my Grandmother years ago,

the rustle of wind through the late dahlias

remind me, childlike

I knocked on the doors

of neighbors to come see the Blood Moon

Now, after snow covers all the flowers with white,

I stomp my boots on and try to see the Snow Moon outside.

Looking up, clouds lay thin across the sky as I go to move

exactly where the moon would be, if I could see it.

The night smiles, Moon is ever unseen in its snowy glory.

I blow it a kiss and go back in

to tea and the white cat asleep on my lap.

Inez B. Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~

Sacred Empathy

The sky is already pasty white with a thick frozen cloud look

the sun will soon set at 4:30 p.m.

Then rivers of color will soothe my Soul.

Winter messes with me!

Still, I see as I look out the windows,

it is like loosing consciousness

or slowly passing to another lifetime.

Not precisely what I would choose today.

The cats yowl in concert each wanting attention

in a different part of the house at the same time.

They learn to park themselves watching

when the other cat is getting chin rubs

for the chance to capture my attention.

Their fur parts down their backs falling in silky fantasy.

I nap with them and stop writing.

I need an enemy!

It’s hard to find in this still winter, formless night.

Memories flood the mental landscape.

Stop thought! Just breathe.

When I moved here it rained for 11 days.

Now those longer days become shorter ones.

Cold December carries the weight of expectations,

shines on differences and isolation

separate values and frozen dreams.

The cold moon, too large and knowing offers no comfort.

Listening to Judy Collins I fall asleep with the lights on.

Inez B. Taylor

~ ~ ~ ~ ~



Inez Taylor is a local retired resident who is a member of the Edmonds Poetry group. She previously served in the Air Force in North Dakota then moved to work at Boeing. Inez is working on a collection of poems and a memoir.