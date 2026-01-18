Poet’s Corner: Don’t take my House!, Dreaming with the Master, Night crawler invasion — and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Don’t take my House!
The clutter on the patio: winds of change those leaves
we toss, shred, and rake, but I heard the whispers,
the handy explanation on NextDoor.
Someone said, “Why do you think they are called leaves!”.
I remember the swallowtails dancing past the cedars from my windows
not so many this year.
Their whispering caught my attention-
how quietly, with love my heart opened.
My winter home is gone!
I remember telling my husband to let the grass grow
in the tiny meadow- the rabbits have their babies there.
Yesterday I went along the long driveway raking,
tucking the crackling maple leaves
along the way to be the houses so needed.
In Turkey they build tiny houses along the street for their beloved Turkish Vans.
Moving the big pots to rest against the house for heat
exposes the damp circle of scurrying panic
but the millipedes know I will gently bring them to that refuge
once again, to have a winter bed with earthworms,
the dark moisture is needed as they work.
I am become the kind Giant now who talks to crows and blesses the moon.
Inez B. Taylor
~ ~ ~ ~
Dreaming with the Master
Your own dream beckons-
burning off karma by day and night
looking for love in all the right places.
Seeing, being, knowing Soul’s worthiness
no longer spiritually lonely.
I know you! No one sees what I see.
I remember when you were a young soul
putting one toe in the Ocean of Love and Mercy.
I am your dreamworld gently guiding you
to sacred places, shining temples
You may choose to be brave or
live in a self-imposed prison.
I am your portal to help you safely
navigate your next spiritual step
which is lovingly prepared for you.
Once you fly, the road back closes
because you know the secret of life.
I am calling you harder
than earthly attachments.
Come! You are not alone.
Leap through the Light and Sound.
Hurry! Your dream beckons.
Inez B. Taylor
~ ~ ~ ~
Nightcrawler Invasions
I need to sleep it’s 1 a.m.
the printer is not speaking to me
it insists the door is open. I run the troubleshooter . . .
Is this how my day ends.
I try a site before the sale ends “internal error”.
The last gasp of Microsoft 2010 or Windows 10
Actually, “not so fast”, continues unabated the chime:
the message speaks from upstairs-
the laptop tells the old desktop, “ I get a message,
you get a message. So, you get to file and store!”
An innocent bystander, another attempt to print.
“spooler problem, restart” Ha!
The idea of a spooler message when the printer
never notifies manufacturer to send ink
but the charge happens monthly!
There must be a war going on
like the sad mess at the roundabout
or the four way stop behavior
Sometimes let it rest, unplug-
get its molecules in formation
then the human factor relaxes
printing is not as urgent when the poetry comes.
Inez B. Taylor
~ ~ ~ ~
Northern Latitudes
In the still of the night
my memories of northern lights;
the smell of roses when I hugged
my Grandmother years ago,
the rustle of wind through the late dahlias
remind me, childlike
I knocked on the doors
of neighbors to come see the Blood Moon
Now, after snow covers all the flowers with white,
I stomp my boots on and try to see the Snow Moon outside.
Looking up, clouds lay thin across the sky as I go to move
exactly where the moon would be, if I could see it.
The night smiles, Moon is ever unseen in its snowy glory.
I blow it a kiss and go back in
to tea and the white cat asleep on my lap.
Inez B. Taylor
~ ~ ~ ~
Sacred Empathy
The sky is already pasty white with a thick frozen cloud look
the sun will soon set at 4:30 p.m.
Then rivers of color will soothe my Soul.
Winter messes with me!
Still, I see as I look out the windows,
it is like loosing consciousness
or slowly passing to another lifetime.
Not precisely what I would choose today.
The cats yowl in concert each wanting attention
in a different part of the house at the same time.
They learn to park themselves watching
when the other cat is getting chin rubs
for the chance to capture my attention.
Their fur parts down their backs falling in silky fantasy.
I nap with them and stop writing.
I need an enemy!
It’s hard to find in this still winter, formless night.
Memories flood the mental landscape.
Stop thought! Just breathe.
When I moved here it rained for 11 days.
Now those longer days become shorter ones.
Cold December carries the weight of expectations,
shines on differences and isolation
separate values and frozen dreams.
The cold moon, too large and knowing offers no comfort.
Listening to Judy Collins I fall asleep with the lights on.
Inez B. Taylor
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Inez Taylor is a local retired resident who is a member of the Edmonds Poetry group. She previously served in the Air Force in North Dakota then moved to work at Boeing. Inez is working on a collection of poems and a memoir.
