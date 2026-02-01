Poet’s Corner: Night Sheep, The Clock is my Sun, Each Time, a Forest — and more

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Night Sheep

The two of us listened to them night after night from our bed, the fumbling on the stairs, the muddle of steps at the landing, the soft brush of wool against dark walls. The small flock that inhabited the night halls stayed to the open places. They didn’t wander among the boxes that stood, long since packed, and waiting, stacked in corners and under windows, a miniature city rising up among the furniture. Those cardboard alleys and dish pack towers were the cat’s terrain and she didn’t so much as lift her head when they started up. For her, they were as common as soup cans. But we listened, listened from separate rooms. We never heard them from the same place at the same time. One of us would be at the desk, the other downstairs in the kitchen, one would be awake, the other would have just fallen asleep. It was only in the mornings when we compared notes that we put two and two together. One of the sheep had worn out saddle bags, another, a small blue flower pressed into the cleft of her front hoof. They should be crossing some alpine meadow, we thought, not these sheetrock canyons and carpeted paths. Then we would laugh, make jokes about leaving hay trails and buttered biscuits in a line out the back door so we could get some sleep, though when they left, we missed them, missed their steady hearts and the smell, the smell! Like everything we’ve ever lost.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

The Clock is my Sun

This gurney is my home. I live

next to a linoleum road where

people in blue jog by, eyes

forward. Most of them

are women, hair pulled

back tight. Bodiless voices ride

the air world announcing, conferring

in a language I am partly

learning, partly remembering. Behind me

an old wooden wall topped by thick, wavy

glass, a pale green ocean, frozen,

holds me in place.

The clock is my sun, its white face hangs

above the metal rail and the shelves across

the road filled with sheets. I follow

the slow sweep of its second hand, note

the slight hesitation it makes before

it moves into each second. Down the block

of squared rooms there’s shouting. “An elephant

is sitting on me!” yells a man whose voice

is used to being heard. A countdown

begins in silence. The blue clad

people move quickly, disappearing

the man and themselves. Earlier,

I was inside a brilliant white

tube, listening as it clanged its strange

song, a universe trying to break

through the walls, trying to tell

its story by telling mine.

A voice on the other side of the wavy

glass is talking, mostly single

words, then a sadness wraps

them as he says, “I am at a loss.” And I

know that this is about the woman

in the room around the corner. I’ve heard

her voice rise and fall as they open

and close the door. A quiet space,

then, “ Every time we go near

her, she screams, tries to bite us. “ He doesn’t

know that they are moving towards her razor

fast, not letting themselves

stop, be seen, ask her

where she is, what she sees.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

Each Time, a Forest

The first time I saw her she said it was like lying

in the woods on a log with prickly leaves

poking her everywhere, everywhere. She

plucked at her shirt, at the covers, at the air. Nothing

I did helped- not straightening the blankets or offering

to massage her hands.

I was writing my notes, listening with one ear, noting

the smell of hand cleaner and spilled soup drifting beneath oxygen

lines and pink ironed sheets when I found a narrow path, one

that led to her. A simple question, saying her son’s name,

or maybe that’s just what it looked like.

The next time was better, I could walk right in. Your hands, why

are they so warm? she asked when I laid them over hers. She asked

again, every few minutes. Each time I gave her different answers

feeding them to her one by one like small grapes. She ate

them all. You’re lulling me…I feel like I’m in a forest, the leaves…

She drifted off murmuring, then: What nonsense! She stared at

me as if I had tripped her. Later, she smiled when I said

goodbye, but before I could gather my things,

I was once more the stranger, unknown.

The last time the lines of her face had darkened, stilled. I slipped

in, hovered above her, placing one hand here, another there. Her eyes

unveiled into translucent green, watched me from inside of her

forest, the smell of wood softening, folding under her feet, wind lifting

the leaves, sending them whispering. She knew everything

there was to know.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

You Ask Me What I Get from Reading Poetry

I’ll tell you…

How to walk into the room of the indescribable, notice

its furniture. How to walk back out of it,

look down and see that you now have

a red tweed pillow in your arms.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Carol Tiebout lives in Edmonds on the traditional land of the Salish peoples. Her work can be found in New Ohio Review, BoomerLitMag, Neologism Poetry Journal and in her chapbook, Each Time, a Forest from Amazon/Finishing Line Press. Her poems are informed by seventeen years of work in hospice.