Poet’s Corner: Night Sheep, The Clock is my Sun, Each Time, a Forest — and more

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Night Sheep
The two of us listened to them night after night from our bed, the fumbling on the stairs, the muddle of steps at the landing, the soft brush of wool against dark walls. The small flock that inhabited the night halls stayed to the open places. They didn’t wander among the boxes that stood, long since packed, and waiting, stacked in corners and under windows, a miniature city rising up among the furniture. Those cardboard alleys and dish pack towers were the cat’s terrain and she didn’t so much as lift her head when they started up. For her, they were as common as soup cans. But we listened, listened from separate rooms. We never heard them from the same place at the same time. One of us would be at the desk, the other downstairs in the kitchen, one would be awake, the other would have just fallen asleep. It was only in the mornings when we compared notes that we put two and two together. One of the sheep had worn out saddle bags, another, a small blue flower pressed into the cleft of her front hoof. They should be crossing some alpine meadow, we thought, not these sheetrock canyons and carpeted paths. Then we would laugh, make jokes about leaving hay trails and buttered biscuits in a line out the back door so we could get some sleep, though when they left, we missed them, missed their steady hearts and the smell, the smell! Like everything we’ve ever lost.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~
The Clock is my Sun
This gurney is my home. I live
next to a linoleum road where
people in blue jog by, eyes
forward. Most of them
are women, hair pulled
back tight. Bodiless voices ride
the air world announcing, conferring
in a language I am partly
learning, partly remembering. Behind me
an old wooden wall topped by thick, wavy
glass, a pale green ocean, frozen,
holds me in place.
The clock is my sun, its white face hangs
above the metal rail and the shelves across
the road filled with sheets. I follow
the slow sweep of its second hand, note
the slight hesitation it makes before
it moves into each second. Down the block
of squared rooms there’s shouting. “An elephant
is sitting on me!” yells a man whose voice
is used to being heard. A countdown
begins in silence. The blue clad
people move quickly, disappearing
the man and themselves. Earlier,
I was inside a brilliant white
tube, listening as it clanged its strange
song, a universe trying to break
through the walls, trying to tell
its story by telling mine.
A voice on the other side of the wavy
glass is talking, mostly single
words, then a sadness wraps
them as he says, “I am at a loss.” And I
know that this is about the woman
in the room around the corner. I’ve heard
her voice rise and fall as they open
and close the door. A quiet space,
then, “ Every time we go near
her, she screams, tries to bite us. “ He doesn’t
know that they are moving towards her razor
fast, not letting themselves
stop, be seen, ask her
where she is, what she sees.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~
Each Time, a Forest
The first time I saw her she said it was like lying
in the woods on a log with prickly leaves
poking her everywhere, everywhere. She
plucked at her shirt, at the covers, at the air. Nothing
I did helped- not straightening the blankets or offering
to massage her hands.
I was writing my notes, listening with one ear, noting
the smell of hand cleaner and spilled soup drifting beneath oxygen
lines and pink ironed sheets when I found a narrow path, one
that led to her. A simple question, saying her son’s name,
or maybe that’s just what it looked like.
The next time was better, I could walk right in. Your hands, why
are they so warm? she asked when I laid them over hers. She asked
again, every few minutes. Each time I gave her different answers
feeding them to her one by one like small grapes. She ate
them all. You’re lulling me…I feel like I’m in a forest, the leaves…
She drifted off murmuring, then: What nonsense! She stared at
me as if I had tripped her. Later, she smiled when I said
goodbye, but before I could gather my things,
I was once more the stranger, unknown.
The last time the lines of her face had darkened, stilled. I slipped
in, hovered above her, placing one hand here, another there. Her eyes
unveiled into translucent green, watched me from inside of her
forest, the smell of wood softening, folding under her feet, wind lifting
the leaves, sending them whispering. She knew everything
there was to know.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~
You Ask Me What I Get from Reading Poetry
I’ll tell you…
How to walk into the room of the indescribable, notice
its furniture. How to walk back out of it,
look down and see that you now have
a red tweed pillow in your arms.
Carol Tiebout
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
