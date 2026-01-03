Poet’s Corner: The Stain She Put On Mama’s Parenting, A Profound Kindness From…Mel G., A Christmas Story

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

The Stain She Put On Mama’s Parenting

The first week in July of 2025, I texted one of Mama’s nieces who lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana about the Holmes’ eldest son. I said to her, “I wish I could confront him now as an older man with adult questions. I want to know why he as an older boy twelve years old would touch me, six years old inappropriately.

Why did he create fear in my life? Why did he hurt me in such an awful way that I could not cry out to mama, my grandmother, or my aunt.

Some days I could not sit down because the pain felt like a drill; drilling in a bloody wound without numbing medication.

I started wetting the bed. Early morning hours changing the bed sheets before Mama raised questions. Hiding them in the bottom of the clothes basket, underneath other dirty clothes.

I hid my stained bloody underwear in a brown paper bag in the bottom drawer underneath my other folded clean clothes until wash days on the weekend.

Mama warned me daily about the Holmes’ family, especially their oldest son. They lived across street from my grandparent’s house in Bayou Goula.

As an older boy, he would say, he was acting upon his brutal touching because he hated my Mama for giving me a life of choices, while he received a life of second-hands nothings.

He often warned me, that no one would believe me if I told. No one, because he liked girls. He taunted me with my former name, Joseph Glynn Williams…repeating until he was done bragging about his manhood.

He said, “You are nothing but a boy who plays with girls. You are nothing but a hole for me to release the anger I hold because of the beatings me; my mama, brothers, and innocent sister suffer from my drunken deadbeat father.”

Mama’s niece replied to my text. She wanted to ask me a question and wanted me to tell her the truth.

“Did you touch my child?”

For years, she wondered why her child would Fight. Kick.and Cry. when she left him in our Aunt Shirley’s care.

Forty-five years, I thought since I was twenty-three and she was twenty-nine. Her son, three years old. She has waited all these years for an open window to ask me such an insulting question, assuming it was me- and not accusing her Aunt Dorothy’s son- touching her son.

I became small, smaller than a period at the end of a sentence. I felt my body drowning in her words. I started crying. Rage wrapped around my soul dangling my body from a tree.

I felt the S-word swirling around me like a halo as I crawled into bed pulling the bed covers over my head in broad daylight. My heart aching worse than body aches from the flu.

I blocked her from ever contacting me. Three weeks later she called me from a different phone number wanting to know why I blocked her. I said, “After you assumed I would carry out a horrific act upon a defenseless child that was done unto me- I was mortified because of the stain you placed on mama’s parenting, raising a monster to harm another child.”

She carelessly thought it was a normal and casual question. She wanted to be friends. I felt betrayed. She talked about hanging out if I were to ever visit Louisiana again.

At the end of our call and the “I love you” pleasantries, those hurtful words of hers grabbed a hold of my soul sending my mind back into a chaos of untruths and turmoil.

The S-word felt like a noose wrapped around my neck.

I talked to my mental health therapist for help.

The next morning, I texted Mama’s niece and I told her to refrain from ever contacting me again. I told her that her assumptions were hurtful and invalid and the stain she put on mama’s parenting was irresponsible…she did not raise a monster to harm anyone, especially a defenseless child.

Tyler A. Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~

A Profound Kindness From…Mel G.

Three more days I kept thinking to myself while the feeling in the pit of my stomach felt like the appearance of a withered plant. I often ate oatmeal in the evenings. I took BC powder to cut the feeling of hunger in the mornings and at lunchtime because my pockets, wallet and cupboards were bare.

Earlier that morning, I went to the gym just to take my mind away from the food that I did not have in my pantry. After my workout, I stopped off at QFC store to say hello to a friend, Mel who worked there. She saw me taking a white substance from a small white envelope and putting it on my tongue.

“What is that,” she said out of concern?

“BC powder,” I said. “I normally take it if I have a headache, but I am not supposed to because it can damage my kidneys. The BC powder cuts the hunger that I feel in my belly daily from not having enough food to carry me over eight hours or until the next day.”

She said, “Get a basket, and get yourself some food.”

I hesitated because I did not want to be a burden on a person’s hard-earned income.

She said, “I am insisting you get yourself some food for the weekend.”

I bought $40 dollars’ worth of food to last until there was a direct deposit into my account on Monday. After she rung up everything and bag the groceries for me, we said a few words and we hugged each other.

When I arrived home, I fell to my knees, and I thanked God for the profound kindness that was given to me from Mel. I thanked him because the organs in my body felt starved and weakened. Water helped me to stay hydrated, but it was not a substitute for food.

As I was putting away the groceries, I noticed there was a twenty-dollar bill inside the bag. Another gestured of someone caring about my wellbeing without hearing the words constantly repeated in my head of a brother saying to our sister, he is not going to pay me back.

Or

A female friend saying, you can borrow ten dollars, but you can never ask to borrow anything from me ever. I thought nothing bad about their harsh thoughts except to said to God, I am sorry for being a burden of hopelessness asking for help and a need to feed my… starving soul.

Tyler A. Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~

A Christmas Story

1997, It was nearing two weeks before Christmas in Denver, Colorado. I was working at a call center for the Safeway club card near the Sixteen Street Mall. An open street mall where Gap, Old Navy stores, high rise office buildings, and apartments lined the city sidewalk complemented with manicured trees decorated in white lights. The hustling and bustling of everyday business suits and casual attire captivating city life living.

I sat next to a single mother of three small children under the age of four. It was not a busy day, on a Friday afternoon. I looked around the office of seventy-five employees busy on phone calls with customers, others clowning around with their friends and searching the internet like me.

My mind was on the navy wool peacoat that I saw on the Gap website. The woman sitting in the cubicle next to me said she was going to take a break with one of her friends that worked on the other side of the room.

After my call with a customer, I looked closely at the peacoat again on the Gap website. I heard the woman saying to her coffee break friend that she asked the Safeway club card team manager for hours of overtime because her three small children would be without gifts for Christmas.

I felt an uneasiness in my soul. A sense of helping someone else besides the coat I did not need. I thought of her bright-eyed children opening gifts at midnight like I once did when I was their age. Laughter that filled the room, thanking mom and dad for the gifts my brother and me were given.

After she and her friend left. I reached into my wallet, grabbed two-one hundred-dollar crisp bills. I took a white sheet of paper, folded the bills inside the paper like a written letter. I placed the money into a sealed envelope, and I taped it to her computer screen. I wrote “Merry Christmas” in my left hand because I did not want the woman to know it was me.

A few minutes later, I saw the woman and her friend walking back to her cubicle. I pretended I was on a call. From the corner of my left eye, I saw her reaching for the envelope. As she started to open the envelope, I noticed her standing and looking around the room.

I felt a nudge on my shoulders. I turned my head towards her. She said to me, “Did you see who put this envelope on my computer screen?” I hunched my shoulders, and I shook my head and I said, “No.” I turned back around pretending to be immersed in the peacoat on the Gap website that I was looking at.

Suddenly, I saw her flopping down in her chair, sniffling, then crying. A chillin sensation I felt. A generosity for helping someone else in need. She pecked me on my shoulders again. I turned towards her. She said to me, “Are you aware of the cameras in the ceiling?” I said to her, “I am well aware of them.” She said, “I get it. My children appreciate you and I do also.”

I smiled at her. I turned around and I left for lunch. While I was sitting outside on a bench, I realized in that noticeably moment that I did not need the coat after all. Besides, I had enough winter clothes to keep me warm from the light sprinkle of snow I saw beginning to fall.

Tyler A. Marcil

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Tyler A. Marcil is a writer of narrative poems. In 2019, he began studying writing at Path With Art/Hugo House from Scott Driscoll. Later, he joined Epic Poetry Group and Under The Rainbow storytelling group. His poems are featured on Radio Tacoma Podcast’s website.