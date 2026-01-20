Police: EWHS teaching assistant arrested; suspected of inappropriate relationship with student

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A call from parents about concerning text messages on their 15-year-old daughter’s phone led to the arrest of a long-time Edmonds-Woodway High School teaching assistant on suspicion of third-degree rape and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley, the investigation started on Jan. 17, when parents of the victim — a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School — discovered concerning text messages on her phone. Those messages showed what appeared to be an ongoing sexual relationship between their daughter and a teaching assistant.

The parents notified Edmonds police, who in turn immediately notified the school district, Hawley said.

Police described the assistant as a 46-year-old man from the unincorporated Edmonds area. “Initial details show inappropriate contact has likely been going on for close to five years,” Hawley said.

The Edmonds School District conducted an internal process and on Jan. 19, the suspect was arrested at his home and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released,” Hawley said. “The suspect has not been formally charged, and his name is not available for release until that occurs.”

The police investigation will include looking for evidence that other students may have been victimized by the teaching assistant, Hawley added.