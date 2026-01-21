Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Prep boys wrestling: Royals down Hawks to claim Griffin Goblet

Doug Petrowski

Lynnwood Royals wrestlers and coaches pose with the Griffin Goblet after capturing the trophy in a 62-18 win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Tuesday, Jan. 20. (Photos by Doug Petrowski)

Motivated by a desire to avenge their loss in the initial Battle for the Griffin Goblet last year, the Lynnwood Royals boys wrestling team left no doubt as to who would claim the trophy this season.

The Royals won 11 of 14 individual matches on their way to a 62-18 steamroller victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday and hoisted the Griffin Goblet in front of their home fans.

The Griffin Goblet is awarded to the victors of the Mountlake Terrace-Lynnwood boys wrestling Wesco League dual each season. The Hawks won the initial Battle for the Griffin Goblet last year.

Now in its second year, the Griffin Goblet trophy is awarded to the winner of the Royals-Hawks Wesco League boys wrestling dual. Terrace snatched the trophy last year by a decisive 56-23 score, something this season’s Lynnwood squad didn’t forget.

“A lot of them remember last year — it left a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth,” Lynnwood coach Tedashi Myers said. “They did not like that.”

Mountlake Terrace Coach Jahleel Vester (left) and Lynnwood Coach Tedashi Myers shake hands after their two squads battled for the Griffin Goblet Tuesday at Lynnwood High School.

The Royals were helped this time around by three Terrace forfeits — in the 106-, 113- and 175-pound weight classes. In contested matchups, Lynnwood wrestlers prevailed in eight of 10 matches, six by pinfall, to earn the goblet.

Myers also noted that one goal his squad always strives for is victories over other Edmonds School District teams.

Lynnwood’s Hanibal Bendawi (left) and Mountlake Terrace’s Owen Boswell, both juniors, square off in the 190-pound match during the Royals-Hawks dual.
Mountlake Terrace’s Drew Seavers (bottom) looks for an escape from the grasp of Lynnwood’s Braedyn Clark in the 138-pound match.

“We don’t ever want to lose to somebody that is in our district, any of the Edmonds schools,” Myers said. “We already wrestled (Edmonds)-Woodway; we didn’t quite pull that one off. We got Terrace; now we’ve got to get Meadowdale. Meadowdale, definitely, is pretty tough. We’ve got to bring it a little bit harder for them. We’re looking forward to it.”

The Royals host the Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 23. The first individual match is set to start at 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood’s Ashton Myers (left) checks the scoreboard during his 132-pound match against Mountlake Terrace’s Cooper Towne.
Mountlake Terrace’s Jayden Jacobsen (left) and Lynnwood’s Edward Lin are tied up in their 126-pound match.

Mountlake Terrace’s 18 points scored on Tuesday came in the three biggest weight classification: Owen Boswell earned a pinfall victory in the 190-pound class, Logan Armstrong did likewise at 215 and Ryan Pineda was awarded a forfeit win at 285.

The Hawks return to action on Friday, hosting the Shorewood Stormrays. That dual also begins at 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace’s Timothy Schofield (bottom) grimaces as Lynnwood’s Dylan Por takes control during their 120-pound match.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 20

Lynnwood 62 – Mountlake Terrace 18

Individual match results

106 – Noah Richards (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

113 – Edwardo Gonzalez (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

120 – Dylan Por (Lynnwood) defeated Timothy Schofield (MTHS) by pinfall, :56

126 – Edward Lim (Lynnwood) defeated Jayden Jacobsen (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:41

132 – Ashton Myers (Lynnwood) defeated Cooper Towne (MTHS) by pinfall, :46

144 – Gabriel Robbins (Lynnwood) defeated Aiden Snook (MTHS) by technical fall, 17-1

150 – Jared Sum (Lynnwood) defeated Lorenzo Brocato (MTHS) by pinfall, :44

157 – Landon Stull (Lynnwood) defeated Nate JT (MTHS) 13-6

165 – Ivan Xu (Lynnwood) defeated Georgy Sharabov (MTHS) by pinfall, 1:13

175 – Elijah Howell (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

190 – Owen Boswell (MTHS) defeated Hanibal Bendawi (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 3:29

215 – Logan Armstrong (MTHS) defeated Mohammad Aoune (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:21

285 – Ryan Pineda (MTHS) won by forfeit

Dual meet records: Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6 overall

Lynnwood next dual meet: versus Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next dual meet: versus Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School



