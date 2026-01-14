Public feedback requested on SR 99 improvements from 212th Street to Airport Road

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is hosting an online open house through Tuesday, Jan. 20 on recommended improvements for people walking, biking and taking transit along SR 99 between 212th Street Southwest and Airport Road in Lynnwood and unincorporated Snohomish County.

WSDOT said it has worked closely with community members and agency partners to develop a vision for SR 99 in this area. The public is invited to learn more and share their opinions.

You can participate on a desktop or mobile device and access the open house in multiple languages:

WSDOT said that community feedback will help shape the next steps for designing and implementing the recommended improvements.

Draft Study Report

If you would like to learn more, a draft study report is also available for review. More information can be found in this SR 99 Lynnwood and Unincorporated Snohomish County Pre-Design Study document.

Send comments or questions to Amber Stanley at Amber.Stanely@wsdot.wa.gov. Comments are also due by Jan. 20.