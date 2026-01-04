Public hearings on transportation benefit district sales tax, critical areas ordinance update at Jan. 6 Edmonds Council meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Two public hearings — one on a proposed 0.1% Transportation Benefit District (TBD) sales tax and the other on a draft critical areas ordinance (CAO) update — are scheduled for the first Edmonds City Council meeting of 2026, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6.

The council is also scheduled to hold an oath of office ceremony for newly elected Councilmembers Erika Barnett, Will Chen and Chris Eck, and will choose a new council president and president pro tem for 2026.

Following the public hearings Tuesday, the council may also take action on proposals to adopt the Transportation Benefit District sales tax and the critical areas ordinance update. Both issues were discussed at the council’s last meeting of 2025 on Dec. 16.

Edmonds’ Transportation Benefit District allows the city to add a fee to car registrations and up to 0.3% in sales tax to pay for road-related projects as part of the City’s streets program. The Council will consider a staff proposal for a 0.1% sales tax, which could bring in approximately $660,000 with an April effective date — the earliest possible date due to state Department of Revenue requirements. Public Works Director Andy Rheaume told the council Dec. 16 that the revenue would pay for two full-time concrete crew workers and one full-time maintenance tech. They would focus on street repairs, sidewalks and building ADA ramps to reduce tripping hazards, which lead to financial claims against the city.

The proposed critical areas ordinance (CAO) update has been in process for more than a year and streamlines development-related activity near critical areas. At a Nov. 25 public hearing, the update was praised by stakeholders and the Council for both content and process. However, the City inserted a change between the public hearing on Nov. 25 and the final document presented Dec. 16 involving the Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA), which protects groundwater against contaminants like Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs), usually associated with fire retardant. The original document said developers must clean the water first. The new document allowed developers to route stormwater into the recharge area.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday said this new document addresses potential litigation from developers. However, residents angered by the proposed changes say the update threatens local drinking water. (See related Reader View by Joe Scordino of the Edmonds Environmental Council here.)

Other business on the 6 p.m. Jan. 6 Council meeting agenda includes:

Proclamation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Resolution of Appreciation to Neil Tibbott for service as Council President in 2025.

Transportation Impact Fees and revisions to Section 3.36 of Edmonds City Code.

Approval of a mental health field response grant to help fund the City’s social worker position, which assists the Edmonds Police Department.

The 6 p.m. business meeting will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can view the meeting live on cable public education and government television on channel 21 or channel 39. Meetings are rebroadcast daily at noon and 7 p.m. To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

Prior to the 6 p.m. business meeting, the Council’s Committee A will meet remotely at 3 p.m. to discuss the following agenda items:

Job order contracts (JOC) projects and planning update – Public Safety Building gutter and downspout replacement.

Extension of appointment for acting officers – HR Director and City Administrator.

Professional services agreement for Highway 99 Revitalization Project – Stage 3 and 4 Urban Design Elements.

Washington Traffic Safety Commission interagency agreement.

Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) contract

Lynnwood Jail contract.

Limited staff services agreement – clinical oversight for social worker.

The committee meeting can also be viewed by clicking on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

For those who can’t access the remote committee meeting on their devices, a monitor is provided in the City Council conference room at City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

You can see agendas for both meetings on the City’s meeting portal.