I am writing this as a follow-up to the Jan. 8 article, An urgent call to “reboot” citizen engagement in Edmonds.

Reaching consensus on our city’s “reboot” feels increasingly difficult. As a resident extremely disappointed by our current leadership, it has been nearly impossible to find common ground with those in whom trust has been lost. To break this stalemate and move toward a productive solution, an impartial perspective on how a public entity can restore its reputation after a history of deception and misconduct was sought. The keyword is “Trust,” which is right now, non-existent.

I sought an impartial tool, Google’s AI, which is powered by the Gemini family of models, to answer a central question: “How can a public entity restore its reputation and trust after deceiving its population and employing illegal methods?” The response outlines a systemic transformation focused on four key pillars:

Immediate Acknowledgment and Accountability

True reform begins with a full admission of wrongdoing without deflection.

Actions: Issue a sincere public apology and commission an independent, third-party investigation.

Issue a sincere public apology and commission an independent, third-party investigation. Measurable Goal: Replace all implicated senior staff and release the full investigative report within 90 days.

Full Transparency and Operational Reform

The entity must adopt a “presumption of disclosure” for all public records.

Actions: Ensure all meetings are live-streamed with documented public comment and establish robust whistleblower protections.

Ensure all meetings are live-streamed with documented public comment and establish robust whistleblower protections. Measurable Goal: Fulfill records requests within three to five business days and achieve a 30% increase in public transparency perception within six months.

Community Engagement and Partnership

Restoring trust requires aligning the entity’s priorities with the population’s needs.

Actions: Create an empowered citizen oversight committee and hold town halls to redefine city priorities.

Create an empowered citizen oversight committee and hold town halls to redefine city priorities. Measurable Goal: Establish the oversight board within four months and maintain an 80% approval rating regarding the entity’s responsiveness to their inquiries.

Ethical Consistency and Results

Tangible outcomes are the only way to prove a change in culture.

Actions: Enforce a strict new code of ethics with mandatory annual training and regular independent performance audits.

Enforce a strict new code of ethics with mandatory annual training and regular independent performance audits. Measurable Goal: Meet 90% of key performance indicators (KPIs) in a community-aligned strategic plan for two consecutive years.

A clean slate is needed for this discussion. By following these measurable steps, it is possible to move beyond the current “back and forth” toward actionable change.

The AI has no “feelings” and neither any interest in this discussion. It only provided a neutral analysis and the very basic requirements on which trust is based. Until the city takes serious and real steps to rebuild trust, anything will be a waste of time and just foment more divisiveness. These steps, which are very reasonable and doable, are a suggestion to move things in the right direction.

Mario Rossi is an Edmonds resident.