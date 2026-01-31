Reader view: Celebrating the meaningful month of Ramadan

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Ramadan is a meaningful month observed by Muslims around the world and within our local community. It is a time centered on reflection, self awareness, and connection to others. Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, so its dates change each year, and the month lasts about 29 or 30 days.

One of the most well known aspects of Ramadan is fasting. From dawn until sunset, many Muslims abstain from food and drink. The fast is not only physical. It is meant to encourage mindfulness, patience, gratitude, and empathy for those who experience hunger or hardship regularly. Children, the elderly, travelers, and those who are ill are not required to fast. Each day, the fast is broken in the evening with a meal called Iftar, often shared with family, friends, or the wider community. Before dawn, many people eat a light meal called Suhoor to prepare for the day ahead. These shared moments are an important part of how Ramadan strengthens relationships and community ties.

Ramadan is also a time of heightened spirituality. Many Muslims increase their prayer during the month, including attending special evening congregational prayers known as Taraweeh, and spending more time reciting the Quran with a goal of deeper understanding. These practices are unique to Ramadan and help foster a sense of reflection and community. During Ramadan, Muslims also try to be especially intentional about kindness, generosity and service. Many focus on helping others, giving to charity and being more thoughtful in their daily interactions.

The month concludes with a celebration called Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of fasting. Eid is a joyful time that includes prayer, gathering with loved ones, sharing meals and expressing gratitude. Community members are invited to visit the Mountlake Terrace Library showcase display during the month of February to learn more about Ramadan and its traditions.

Taalia Azharuddin is a Lynnwood resident who attends the Umar Al-Farooq Mosque in Mountlake Terrace.

Editor’s note: This year Ramadan is scheduled to run between Feb. 19-March 20.