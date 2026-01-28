Reader view: County charter offers opportunity for ranked-choice voting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Over the next 10 months, residents of Snohomish County have a unique opportunity to improve our elections and government. As a chartered county, we have the power to decide how we elect our representatives. Last November, we elected a Charter Review Commission to review and generate proposals for changes to our charter, which we will be able to vote on this upcoming November.

Unfortunately, the method by which we elect our Charter Review Commissioners leaves a lot to be desired. It is currently done by “block voting,” a system where a territory is divided into non-proportionally elected multi-member districts where voters cast as many votes as there are seats, also called multiple non-transferable voting. This method is known to leave minorities in the dust, and a candidate can win an election with a tiny fraction of the vote. (Learn more here and here.) In fact, in 2025 and 2015, 14 out of the 15 Commissioners were elected with less than 20% of the vote.