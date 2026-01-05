Reader view: Let’s do better as an equitable and safe city in 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

As a follow up to resident comments about increasing crime in our HWY 99 adjacent neighborhoods in my October Letter to the editor: Edmonds through the eyes of visitors – My Edmonds News, I asked for crime data and was given the “Crime in Washington 2024” report just released by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). That was in October, but it took a break in council business for me to get to this intended “share.”

Notes: 1) 2025 has happened since these statistics. 2) While statistics do not lie, they do not tell the whole story (for example, was the assault related to domestic violence or random act of violence, was the rape by someone in the home or by an unknown suspect, was there an uptick of reporting on the same level of criminal behavior due to increased education or an uptick in trust in the system?)

But with all of that said, here are the Edmonds statistics (from page 444 of the report):

First the positive statistical trends.

Arson, murder, motor vehicle theft, stolen property offenses and kidnapping were all down by 25% or more in 2024 compared to 2023 (from 2 to 1, from 2 to 1, from 113 to 67, from 39 to 29, and from 7 to 4, respectively).

On the flip side, there were increases of 25% or more in the following categories:

There was a section on hate crimes in the report as well (page 93). I am sorry to say that among nearby cities of similar size, Edmonds had the most (8) compared to 5 in Shoreline, 3 in Lynnwood, and 1 in Mountlake Terrace. To the credit of the Edmonds Police Department, these incidents are taken very seriously (our reported incidents in 2025, for example, will include a hate crime at City Park even though the victim would not press charges).

But the fact remains that we are not living up to the aspirations that the 2017 City Council put forward in Resolution 1381 (Declaring the City of Edmonds to be an equitable, safe, and inviting community for everyone who lives in, works in and visits Edmonds). And we need to face that reality and do better. As we see news reports of horrific, hate-motivated violence around the world, we must ask ourselves whether we are doing enough to build a culture of inclusion and support here, where our smile, friendly hello, invitation and advocacy for our neighbors make a direct impact.

This conversation about public safety will be continued at the upcoming Edmonds Civic Roundtable event on Monday, Jan. 5 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 6:30-8 p.m. The featured speaker is Police Chief Loi Dawkins. If you haven’t met her yet, or if you have questions about the information here or other policing matters, please attend. The event is free but advance registration is appreciated; go to Edmonds Civic Roundtable | Edmonds City | Edmonds, WA, USA

I look forward to working with the community, the Mayor, and my colleagues on council to make Edmonds a safer, happier and healthier community in 2026. Happy New Year!

Vivian Olson is a Edmonds City Councilmember. This column represents her own views.