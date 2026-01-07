Recommended Reads: ‘Hummingbirds’ celebrates emotional richness of everyday life

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Hummingbirds: A Collection, by Kathleen Glassburn

Kathleen Glassburn’s Hummingbirds is a quietly powerful and deeply humane collection that celebrates the emotional richness of everyday life. With her signature blend of warmth, insight, and gentle humor, Glassburn crafts stories that illuminate the inner worlds of ordinary people navigating the complexities of aging, relationships, memory, and identity. The result is a collection that feels both intimate and universal — a reminder that the smallest moments often carry the greatest meaning.

Glassburn’s storytelling shines in her ability to capture characters at turning points, whether those shifts are dramatic or subtle. Many of her protagonists are older adults or long‑married couples, people who have lived enough life to carry regrets, hopes, and unspoken longings. Rather than relying on high‑stakes drama, Glassburn finds tension and transformation in the quiet spaces: a conversation over breakfast, a neighborly interaction, a moment of self‑reflection sparked by a seemingly mundane task. Her characters are rendered with compassion and clarity, and their emotional journeys unfold with a natural, unforced grace.

The title story, “Hummingbirds,” exemplifies Glassburn’s strengths. Blanche and Henry, an elderly couple facing the realities of aging, are portrayed with tenderness and authenticity. Blanche’s determination to maintain independence — even when it means tackling a household repair she probably shouldn’t attempt alone — reveals the pride, vulnerability, and resilience that define so many of Glassburn’s characters. The story balances humor with poignancy, showing how love and frustration coexist in long relationships, and how small acts can carry deep emotional weight.

Throughout the collection, Glassburn’s prose is elegant in its simplicity. She writes with a keen eye for detail, capturing gestures, expressions, and sensory moments that bring scenes to life. Her pacing is measured and confident, allowing readers to settle into each story and absorb its emotional texture. There is a quiet beauty in her language, always purposeful and a mirror for the themes she explores.

Tiny but fierce and determined creatures, resilient with stubborn independence and quiet strength, hummingbirds symbolize vitality in the face of aging. Kathleen Glassburn’s Hummingbirds invites readers to slow down, look closely, rediscover, and savor the extraordinary depth hidden within everyday life.

Kathleen Glassburn’s work has appeared in many literary journals throughout the nation. The author will celebrate the publication of Hummingbirds, a collection of 20 short stories, at a book launch party Thursday, Jan. 8, 5-7 p.m. at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds. No reservation is required for the event. Avid readers (and writers) are invited to drop in, hear a selection from the book and enjoy light refreshments.

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press and with Harlequin. Her In Purse-Suit Mystery Series includes Kat Out of the Bag, plus two more books, and growing. Her romance books include Cherry Shakes in the Park, and one other themed for the holidays.