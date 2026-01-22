Restaurant News: Edway Taphouse offering coffee, Zeeks now Bocca Kitchen & Bar 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edway Taphouse in Edmonds now includes the Edway Coffee Café from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday. The café features hot and cold drinks as well as food items such as breakfast burritos, pastries and cookies. Edway proudly serves Caffe D’Arte Coffee. The location is 22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Trini’s Pantry, located in Firdale Village Shopping Plaza where the Colonial Pantry operated prior to a 2020 fire, plans to open Saturday, Jan. 24, pending inspection. If you plan to visit, please call 206-546-1888 to confirm that the restaurant is open. Trini’s will be offering breakfast and lunch with a full range of “All American” breakfast and lunch options, including deals for seniors and children. The owners run the food truck Grumpy’s as well as Birrieria Grumpy’s in Tukwila, so they will feature some of their Mexican-inspired dishes including huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, machaca and chorizo. They plan to be open for service every day from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Denny’s, located at 4109 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood is celebrating its remodeled Lynnwood Denny’s Restaurant with giveaways and “Meal Deals.” Special food deals will be available until Jan. 23:

Grand Slam – $5.99

Burger Combo – $6.99

Moons Over My Hammy Combo – $6.99

“We’re proud to celebrate our fresh new look with guests and give them even more reasons to stop in,” said Ajay K. Keshap, the Lynnwood Denny’s franchisee. “This celebration is about saying thank you to the community — with great food, strong value and a welcoming place to gather any time of day.”

Zeek’s Pizza locations in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace now have a new name: Bocca Kitchen & Bar. Franchise owners and Edmonds natives Jillian Gant-Cline and Shane Cline transformed their two locations with an updated and extensive menu (with lower prices) that includes pizzas, salads, sandwiches, wings, protein bowls, grab-and-go lunch options and desserts. They have lunch “combo” specials as well as happy hour specials available at both locations. The Bocca Bars have dedicated bartenders who create reasonably priced specialty cocktails. Sit down, take-out and delivery are available at both locations. They plan to build out a group party area to host sports teams as well as larger groups.

Lynnwood

4309 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

425-673-7738

Monday-Tuesday: 3:30-9 p.m.

Wednesday-Sunday: 10:45 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace

24015 Van Ry Blvd., Mountlake Terrace

425-510-1937

Sunday 11:15 a.m.-9 p.m.

Monday-Tuesday: 3:30-9 p.m.

Wednesday: 4-9 p.m.

Thursday: 2:30-9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Feedme Hospitality is celebrating its Edmonds restaurants with limited-time milestone birthday menus inspired by the dishes and flavors that shaped each restaurant.

Birthday menus begin Thursday, Jan. 22 at these locations:

Fire & The Feast (open in 2020): Five-course prix fixe featuring black cod, pork osso bucco and cannoli (Through Jan. 31)

Salt & Iron (open in 2015): Throwback favorites including the S&I Salad, oyster gratin, smelt & fries, scallops with green risotto – plus complimentary chips at the bar (Through Jan. 31)



Bar Dojo (open in 2013): Four-course menu with oysters, birria gyoza, hoisin BBQ lamb chops and gingerbread crème brûlée (Through Jan. 29)

Nunchuck’s Brewing on 76th Avenue West in the Perrinville neighborhood has permanently closed.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.