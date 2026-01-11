Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebrations in Everett Jan. 18-19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

“Building Community: The Dream & The Work” is the theme of the two-day Greater Everett Area 2026 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration, set for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 18-19, in Everett.

According to a news release, this year’s events will include reflection, music, community gathering and collective action — honoring King’s dream while emphasizing the ongoing work required to build inclusive and equitable communities.

Note that these events are in addition to the 8th annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Edmonds Waterfront Center Jan. 19. Learn more here.

Sunday Community Celebration

The Sunday celebration will take place at 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and will feature keynote speaker Yvonne Terrell-Powell, vice president of equity, inclusion and belonging at Edmond College. The program will also include performances by the Greater Everett MLK Celebration Choir, a blend of contemporary and gospel music.

In addition, the event will highlight winners of the Prodigies for Peace Writing and Art Contest, which encourages students to examine the civil rights movement and educate the broader community about its ongoing relevance.

Monday March and Rally

On Monday, Jan. 19, the public is invited to participate in a community march and rally, acknowledging the importance of not only understanding Dr. King’s message, but actively living the values he championed.

Event details

Sunday Community Celebration

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Location: First Presbyterian Church, 2936 Rockefeller Ave., Everett

Monday March and Rally

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

March begins:

Everett Memorial Stadium, 3900 Broadway, Everett

Rally Location:

VOAWW Carl Gipson Center, 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett

These events are sponsored by the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, whose mission is to enrich the residents of Snohomish County through knowledge of and the celebration of Black heritage. For more information, visit www.scbhcwa.org.