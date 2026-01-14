Save the date: Keynote speaker announced for March 7 International Women’s Day celebration in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Alexandria (Lexi) Lutz will serve as the keynote speaker for the 8th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration Saturday, March 7, sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

Lutz is the founder of the nonprofit Opt-Inspire, Inc., and is on a mission to bridge the digital safety gap for those who need it most, the Waterfront Center said in a news release. By providing seniors and their caretakers with the practical knowledge and confidence to stay safe online, Lutz works to ensure that technology remains a tool for connection rather than a source of risk.

Professionally, Lutz serves as senior corporate counsel for Nordstrom, where she focuses on privacy, cybersecurity and AI from a legal perspective. Her ability to merge high-level legal expertise with authentic community advocacy makes her a uniquely impactful voice in both the professional and philanthropic sectors, the news release said.

The theme of the 2026 International Women’s Day is Give to Gain, which encourages a mindset of generosity, collaboration and collective empowerment. Whether through donations, knowledge, resources, advocacy, visibility, education, mentoring or time, every contribution helps build a more supportive and interconnected world.

“This year’s theme, Give to Gain, emphasizes the urgent need to take action, not just as a benefit for women, but for our entire society, said Waterfront Center Chief Operating Officer Robin Ullman. The March 7 event will include brunch, breakout sessions and a happy hour social. Visit www.edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or email robin.ullman@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org for additional information. Registration opens in the last week of January.