Monday, January 5, 2026
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Saturday dip. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Lynn Dee King
A king tide along Marina Beach early Sunday. The highest tide is at 7:07 a.m. Monday, and photographers are invited to send photos of that event as well. (Photo by Chris Walton)
Sunday windsurfers. (Photo by Lisa Aikens)
Photo by Donald Ricker.
Blooming aramarylis. (Photo by Judy Cooper)
Majestic Olympics. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
It looks like rain. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A popup protest at the Snohomish/King County line following the U.S. action in Venezuela. (Photo by Mary Jo Kintner)
At sunset Sunday. (Photo by Barbara Thompson)

 

