Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Photo taken Monday by Ron LaRue.
Holy moly: Seen on 3rd Avenue. (Photo by Merri Keefer Fulton)
Mixed clouds. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Marina Beach mood. (Photo by Dixie Strunk)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO