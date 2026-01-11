Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Saturday, January 10, 2026
Friday sunset. (Photo by Jon Wiese)
Old Ford truck, seen Saturday. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Driftwood with a view. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Snow-capped mountains. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Ready for a post-dip warmup. (Photo by Joe Scordino)
A beaver swimming near Olympic Beach. Photographer Julia Wiese said she came across a website describing a subset of saltwater beavers in the Salish Sea. “These beavers are actually helping Chinook salmon by creating environments that are favorable for the young fish to develop,” she said. Learn more here.

 

