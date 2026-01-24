Friday, January 23, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Friday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Friday morning mountain view. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Looking for a friendly pat on Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Merri Fulton)
Bodhi gets a treat from a ferry ticket agent. (Photo by Jewel Hagen)
View from the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Bob Brubacher)
Incoming ferry. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Between a rock and a cold place. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
California Sea Lion barking toward a beach walker on Marina Beach. A lreminder, keep your distance from all wildlife on the beach. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Jon Wiese

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO