Monday, January 19, 2026
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday

Sunrise breaking through the fog. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Foggy ferry. (Photo by Rita Schultz)
Reflective beauty. (Photo by Niall McShane)
Valentine’s Day ready at the Red Barn. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Waterfront sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Photo by Ann Bradford

 

