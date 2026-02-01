Saturday, January 31, 2026
HomePhotosScene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Early morning ferry. (Photo by Dixie Strunk)
The Valentine-themed Red Barn. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Photo by Julia N. Allen
Striped perch on the Edmonds Fishing Pier.
First day of winter market. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A male Harlequin Duck spotted off the Edmonds Fishing Pier late in the afternoon. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Olympics on display. (Photo by Anne Stein)
Edmonds ferry loading for departure late afternoon. (Photo by Doug Parrott)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO