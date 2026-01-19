Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Sunday, January 18, 2026
Olympic Mountains emerging from the fog Sunday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
In the pink. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Seen from the ferry, bound for Edmonds. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins)
Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Photo by Lynn Dee King
Mount Baker in the background from Brackett’s Landing North at sunset. (Photo by Tim Johns)
The ferry MV Spokane crossing from Edmonds to Kingston, taken at sunset from Brackett’s Landing South. (Photo by Tim Johns)

