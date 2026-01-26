Sunday, January 25, 2026
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday

Morning mountains. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Hair ice at Southwest County Park. Learn more at this link. (Photo by Ted Taylor)
Scene nearby at Snohomish County Campus in Everett: Vigil for two shot by ICE agents. (Photo by Malya Muth)
Seahawks game “halftime show” at sunset. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)

 

 

