Thursday, January 1, 2026
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

New Year’s morning. (Photo by Barry Ehrlich)
Early morning New Year’s dip before official Polar Plunge. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Photo by Lynn Dee King
Photo by Barbara Thompson
Photo by Martin Banel
Bubble Man works his magic at the Polar Plunge. (Photo by Matthew Irby)
No polar bear, but a river otter greets the Polar Plunge crowd. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
A view of the plunge from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Happy plungers. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

