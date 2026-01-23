Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday

Thursday, January 22, 2026
A work of art: Frost on the windshield. (Photo by Denise Meade)
Spring is on the way. (Photo by Cathy Hooper)
Cloud interest. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe)
Photo by Jannicke Vesagas
A spot of sun. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Incoming ferry Spokane passing the entrance of the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
Rick Steves talks about his book “On the Hippie Trail” during an appearance benefiting the Creative Retirement Institute at Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Photo by RJ Perna)
At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)

