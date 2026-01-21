Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday

Early morning at the Port of Edmonds with an incoming ferry and an airplane. (Photo by Julia Wiese)
Through the fog. (Photo by Lonna Milburn)
Protesters make their feelings known next to the Edmonds ferry terminal. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
Waterfront critters from Doug Parrott: 1) Common winter visitor Brant Goose north of Brackett’s Landing.
2) Napping male California Sea Lion next to a Black Turnstone on the breakwater.
3) Pigeon Guillemot in non-breeding plumage inside the breakwater.
Tuesday sunset. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

 

