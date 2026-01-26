Scene nearby: Catching the train to Seahawks game

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Lynnwood Transit Center was filled with fans Sunday afternoon catching a light rail train for the NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks defeated the Rams 31-27 to advance to the Super Bowl. They’ll face the New England Patriots on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

And here are two of fans returning victorious Sunday night. (Photos by Tim Johns)