Scene nearby: Day trip to Darrington

Photographer Kevin O’Keeffe shared his photos of a short day trip to Darrington Tuesday to catch a view of Whitehorse Mountain, which he described as “one of the more spectacular mountains in Washington.”

“Even with a scanty covering of snow for this date, it rises majestically,” he said.

The Oso Slide Memorial is located not too far from that vista, but the parking area was gated, he said.

The trip is “worth the two-hour drive from Edmonds, particularly if you go via Granite Falls. On return, you can go directly to I-5 at Arlington.”