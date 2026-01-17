Scene nearby: Skagit Valley views

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Photographer Julia Wiese took a trip to the Skagit Valley Friday and spotted several eagles, including the one in the top photo. The bottom photo features Mount Baker, with blueberry bushes in the foreground. Wiese noted that RoozenGaarde, famous for its tulip fields, has a store open where people can shop for gift items and still pick up a few bulbs for this season.