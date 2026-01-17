Scene nearby: Skagit Valley views

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Photographer Julia Wiese took a trip to the Skagit Valley Friday and spotted several eagles, including the one in the top photo. The bottom photo features Mount Baker, with blueberry bushes in the foreground. Wiese noted that RoozenGaarde, famous for its tulip fields, has a store open where people can shop for gift items and still pick up a few bulbs for this season.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.