Score big during Big Game: Cline Jewelers announces ‘kickoff return refund’ promotion

Edmonds’ Cline Jewelers has announced a limited-time promotion that combines sparkle with football spirit. From Jan. 30-Feb. 7, customers who make a new jewelry purchase in-store could qualify for a full refund if a major moment happens on the field.

Here’s how it works: If the Seattle Seahawks return a kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 8, all qualifying purchases made at Cline Jewelers between Jan. 30 and Feb. 7 will be refunded (excluding sales tax). That means shoppers can browse and buy with extra excitement, knowing their dream piece may come at no cost.

“This is such a fun way to celebrate the Big Game while giving our customers an incredible opportunity,” a Cline Jewelers spokesperson said in a news release. “Whether you’re shopping for a proposal, Valentine’s Day or simply treating yourself, this promotion makes it an unforgettable time to buy.”

Not sure what to shop for? Cline Jewelers says now is the perfect time to shop for engagement rings, Valentine’s Day gifts, self-love purchases or even a gift card if you’re not quite sure what to pick yet. The promotion only applies to any new jewelry purchase made during the event window.

Kickoff returns for touchdowns are rare, but the excitement is real. In fact, it’s already happened twice in the last two months, proving that anything is possible when the game is on the line.

Cline Jewelers encourages shoppers to visit early for the best selection, as it’s currently one of the busiest times of year. Shop now through Feb. 7 and enjoy the thrill of the game without ever stepping on the field. Cline Jewelers is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.





