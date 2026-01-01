Sno-King International Folk Dance Club celebrating its birthday Jan. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club will continue doing dances from around the world in 2026. Attendees can participate in many formats — couple, no-partner and set dances — from 7-9 p.m. every Wednesday at Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood. Each evening includes requests, a short lesson and a program of dances.

Saturday. Jan. 10 is the club’s monthly party from 7-9 p.m. and it is also the club’s birthday party. Cake will be served.

Wednesday, Jan. 14 is set teaching night, from 6:45-9 p.m. Sets take longer to teach so the evening start early, with teaching for the first half hour.

On the other Wednesdays, dances from Bulgaria, Serbia and Scotland will be taught.

Admission for nonmembers is $8 but your first time is free. Learn more at www.sno-king.org, by emailing dancesnoking@gmail.com or calling 425-610-9393.