Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Cummings announces reelection campaign

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Cummings announced he is running for reelection, pointing to a strong record of protecting public safety, strengthening accountability and transparency, and expanding effective responses to the county’s mental health and opioid crises.

Cummings served nearly 25 years as a deputy prosecuting attorney before being elected county prosecuting attorney four years ago. He leads an office responsible for prosecuting adult and juvenile felony cases, misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases referred by county and state law enforcement, providing civil legal services to county government, enforcing child support obligations, and supporting crime victims.

“After more than 20 years serving Snohomish County as a deputy prosecutor, I ran for this office to protect public safety and deliver fair, unbiased justice,” Cummings said in a news release. “Together, we’ve made real progress — expanding transparency, improving outcomes, and holding powerful interests accountable. I’m running for reelection to continue this work and keep Snohomish County safe, healthy and just.”

During his first term, Cummings launched a first-of-its-kind public Law and Justice Dashboard, providing residents with clear data on charging decisions, case outcomes, and system trends to increase transparency and accountability, the news release said. He also oversaw the expansion of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) from just two agencies to 12 — including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office — giving officers effective alternatives for individuals whose behavior is driven by untreated mental illness, substance use or extreme poverty.

Cummings said he has also led efforts to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable, securing nearly $40 million for treatment, prevention, and recovery services in a county that is among the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.

“Snohomish County needs steady, experienced leadership in the Prosecutor’s Office,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said. “Jason Cummings has delivered that leadership — protecting public safety, improving transparency, and safeguarding critical county programs and resources. His work is making our county healthier and safer, and we need his continued service.”

“Jason Cummings is a trusted partner in community safety,” said Jonathan Krajcar, president of the Snohomish County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. “He understands the realities deputies face in the field and supports smart, effective tools that improve safety for officers and the public. Reelecting Jason ensures that partnership continues.”

Cummings serves as chair of the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys’ Competency and Mental Health Committee, working to improve outcomes in complex cases involving mental illness and advocating for meaningful legislative reform. Under his leadership, Snohomish County also became one of just three counties statewide to implement an assisted outpatient treatment program, the news release said

Cummings has also emphasized access to justice and protection for vulnerable communities by strengthening victim advocacy services, defending essential federal funding for county programs, and ensuring the Prosecutor’s Office delivers high-quality legal services based on the facts and the law — never politics, the news release said.

“Jason has shown that justice is strongest when it is fair, transparent and rooted in community health,” said 32nd District State Rep. Lauren Davis. “His leadership recognizes that accountability and compassion go hand in hand, and that approach is delivering real results for Snohomish County.”

Endorsements to date include Snohomish County Deputy Sheriff’s Association; County Executive Dave Somers; Treasurer Brian Sullivan; Clerk Heidi Percy; Assessor Linda Hjelle; County Councilmembers Strom Peterson, Nate Nehring and Sam Low; State Senator John Lovick; State Representative Lauren Davis; Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin; Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring; and Sultan Mayor Russell Witta.

Cummings was born and raised in Snohomish County. A graduate of Edmonds High School and the University of Washington, he earned his law degree from Seattle University School of Law. He and his wife Kim live in Edmonds, where they raised their two children. He has been active in the community as a volunteer, youth sports coach and supporter of local schools and nonprofit organizations.

Learn more at cummingsforprosecutor.com