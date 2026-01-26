Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting public nominations for 2026 induction class

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting nominations for the 2026 Induction Class. The 2026 nominations open Sunday, Feb. 1. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, March 2.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished themselves in their sport or vocation on the state, national and/or international stage, according to the nonprofit.

To be qualified, the candidate must have been a resident of Snohomish County prior to or during the time that they gained recognition. It is not necessary that the nominee be born in Snohomish County, but they must have lived in the County for a minimum of five (5) years. Athletes and teams are eligible for consideration five years after their last competition. Coaches will be eligible after three years of the last coaching date or retirement. Sports contributors will be eligible based on service to the community and need not be retired.

An online nomination form is available for the public to complete and submit to the Snohomish County Sports Commission. The public may submit the completed nomination via email: tammy@snocosports.org or by mail: Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, c/o Snohomish County Sports Commission, 3101 Cedar Street, Everett, WA 98201

Contact Snohomish County Sports Commission Executive Director Tammy Dunn at 425-309-2744.