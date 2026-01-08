Snow much fun: Edmonds students name the city’s snowplows

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Students from Edmonds School District elementary schools got a front-row seat to winter operations after helping name the City of Edmonds’ snowplow trucks through a citywide naming contest.

Earlier this winter, the City of Edmonds invited Edmonds School District elementary schools located within the city limits to participate in a snowplow naming contest, encouraging creativity and civic engagement among students. According to a city news release, the winning schools and plow names are:

Sherwood Elementary School — Ice Ice Baby

Edmonds Elementary School — Blizzard of Oz

Seaview Elementary School — Snow Shark

Students from each winning school were invited outside to see the snowplow trucks in person, complete with decals proudly displaying their chosen names.

At Sherwood Elementary, excitement was especially high when students saw Ice Ice Baby roll onto campus — a fitting name, as the truck carries deicing materials.

“The kids were so excited,” said Sherwood Elementary Principal Robyn Saltzman. “The project was the work of our Student Council. They chose Ice Ice Baby, and they can’t wait to see the truck driving through the streets.”

At Edmonds Elementary, sixth grader Gus came up with the winning name, Blizzard of Oz. “My sister was watching Wicked, and I just came up with the name,” he said. “Meanwhile at Seaview, Snow Shark was a collective school effort to boast school pride since they are the Seaview Sharks.

The students weren’t the only ones who enjoyed the contest. Public Works Fleet Manager Carl Rugg couldn’t stop smiling. “We are so happy the contest came with so much enthusiasm from our schools,” he said. “It was great connecting with them and getting the kids involved!”