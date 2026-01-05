South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Jan. 5-11 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A New Year’s Challenge: Making Room for Families in Our Community

Much of everyday life is designed for adults, but not families.

School ends hours before the workday does. Childcare rarely aligns with jobs or commutes. Even simple errands with kids require preparation and strategy. A grocery run around nap time? Disaster. When my kids were little, many errands were logistical puzzles that I could never quite solve, even with the best planning.

And then there were the people and the places that made life easier.

Parents’ Night Out at the Lynnwood Rec Center meant I could run errands while my kids had a fun time swimming and playing. IKEA’s Playland turned me into a lifelong customer because my kids and I both looked forward to a visit. The Cottage Bakery in Edmonds earned my loyalty with something small but delicious: free pretzel knots for kids. Ace Hardware in Mountlake Terrace will forever have my business for letting my son’s robotics team fundraise through them. And the Lynnwood Eagle’s Club that let us use their space for my troop’s weekly Girl Scout meetings will always hold warm memories.

These small moments mattered. They made me feel seen as a parent who often felt overwhelmed and invisible. They built a sense of trust and connection with my community.

A new year invites reflection. For me, it’s a reminder of what makes a community one I want to raise my family in. So here’s my New Year’s challenge to local business owners and workers from orgs who may read this column: How will you accommodate kids and families in your community this year?

Maybe it’s coloring books in a waiting room. A kids-eat-free night. A play corner. Supporting a fundraiser for your local school music or robotics program. Lending your space to a Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop. Sponsoring a family-friendly event.

Parents are paying attention. We notice when you think about us — when you remove barriers instead of ignoring them. Those choices build trust, gratitude and loyalty that no rewards program or ad campaign ever could.

If you own a local business or represent a local organization, I invite you to share your ideas, events, and plans in the comments. Parents are paying attention. And the places that show they care are the ones we’ll keep coming back to.

Free Fun

Free Days at Washington State Parks: Explore nature on Jan. 19



Washington designated 12 fee-free days in 2026 when you don’t need a Discover Pass to park at Washington State Parks and other state-managed natural areas. These free days, great for family time in nature, includes Martin Luther King Jr. Day this month. Free access applies to day use only (overnight stays and facility rentals still require a pass).

Labs, LEGOs and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly host a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 10-11 a.m. at Edmonds Library, families can learn about the lives of fascinating animals like the brown bear Juniper or red panda Carson through an interactive felt board story that highlights how forests support wildlife and how zoo caretakers help animals thrive.

Budding readers ages 6 to 12 can practice reading aloud to certified therapy dogs in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment on Saturday, Jan, 10 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Paws for Reading aims to help young readers build confidence and fluency in their reading skills.

Then on Friday, Jan. 9, kids 5 and older can stop by Lynnwood Library from noon to 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 for a free LEGO building session, with bricks provided.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Free Fun at Imagine Children’s Museum’s Community Access Night

Thursday, Jan. 15 and every third Thursdays of each month from 3-7 p.m.

Imagine Children’s Museum offers free admission for families with kids ages 1-12 from 3-7 p.m. at their monthly Community Access Night. These special evenings give families the chance to explore the museum’s two floors of hands-on, interactive exhibits designed to spark creativity, strengthen family bonds, and encourage playful learning at no cost. Exhibits include engineering challenges, creative art spaces, pretend rescue stations and more.

Kidstock! 2026 — Free Family Arts Celebration in Edmonds

Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

The free, full-day celebration of creativity and fun for families returns! Enjoy live music performances, hands-on arts and dance workshops, interactive activities, carnival games, a root beer garden, and more! Registration ahead of the event is kindly requested but there’s no admission fee.

Listen to music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Friday, Jan, 9 from 6-7 p.m.: Artist Residency — Tether the Star (solo)

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Game on at Around the Table Boardgame Pub

Don’t miss out this lively destination in Lynnwood for families and friends with tons of board games on site that you can play together — from classics to new favorites. Enjoy ice cream, treats, and library of games to play.

While the regular calendar lists tabletop‑gaming events, prereleases and league nights, the core appeal is that you can drop in any day to choose from hundreds of games and play at your pace, making it a great hangout for kids, teens and adults alike. It is easy to organize casual meet‑ups (like board game afternoons), and the friendly staff can help you find games that suit your group.

Public Swim Sessions at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Pools

Schedules vary, see pool sites for details

Open swim sessions generally charge of a fee of less than $10 per person.

We’re lucky to live in a region with multiple indoor or outdoor heated pools to help us get some recreation in during the dark, rainy months. My family has a membership to the Lynnwood Rec Center and we love attending the open swim sessions for a fun, budget-friendly outing.

Lynnwood Rec Center Pool: Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot.

Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot. Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool: Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna, and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna, and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit. Yost Pool in Edmonds: Yost has limited open swim sessions during this season, but makes for fun outside option for people who want to experience a heated pool outdoors. Note that it will be closed Jan. 5-9 for maintenance. See the full schedule to plan a visit.



Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Fridays of the month

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming, or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that work for your schedule this week.

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate to Washington and the Pacific Northwest Flood Relief Fundraisers

As the Pacific Northwest recovers from severe flooding, verified GoFundMe fundraisers and nonprofits, including the American Red Cross, are providing on-the-ground relief, from evacuation assistance to basic needs. Donations are protected by GoFundMe’s Giving Guarantee, ensuring contributions directly help those impacted. Visit GoFundMe’s Washington Flood Relief page to support verified relief efforts.

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.