Sponsor spotlight: ‘In With the New’ Gallery North exhibition for January

In With the New

Jan. 1-31, 2026

Artist Reception: Saturday, Jan. 10, 1-4 p.m.

Art Walk: Thursday, Jan. 15, 5-8 pm

Gallery North in Downtown Edmonds is pleased to present “In With the New,” our annual exhibition welcoming new member artists to the gallery. Running Jan. 1-31, the show highlights the fresh perspectives and diverse approaches these artists bring to our long-standing co-op community.

This year, we are excited to introduce three new members:

Wai Wong-Miller works in oil, watercolor, and mixed-media paintings. Wai’s love of nature, animals, landscapes, flowers, and marine life is the subject she explores in her paintings. Her paintings tend to draw the viewer into her world, rich with colors and light. Her styles are a confluence of Contemporary, Impressionistic, and Abstract Realism, and she continues to push her boundaries as she learns and develops as a painter.

Lynn Dong works primarily in acrylics, focusing on landscapes and portraits. Influenced by Sorolla, Sargent, Monet, and Renoir, Lynn is drawn to exploring light, color, and atmosphere. What began as a pandemic hobby in 2021 quickly grew into a dedicated painting practice, and she now brings a thoughtful, contemporary approach to the gallery.

Sue Coccia is well-known for her intricate animal-themed artwork. Trained at the Burnley School for Professional Art, she creates detailed pen-and-ink drawings hand-painted with acrylics and rich with symbolism. Sue’s imagery reflects her deep connection to wildlife, and through EarthArt International — a business she founded in 1996 — she donates a portion of proceeds to conservation organizations. Her work appears in galleries, national parks, and collections throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Please join us for these opportunities to meet the artists and explore the exhibition:

Artist Reception: Saturday, Jan. 10, 1-4 p.m.

Edmonds Art Walk: Thursday, Jan. 15, 5-8 p.m.

“In With the New” showcases the diverse talent of our newest members and brings a fresh start to the year at Gallery North. We invite you to stop by, explore the exhibition, and enjoy the range of perspectives these artists bring to our community.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, and is open Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.