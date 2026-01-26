Sponsor spotlight: It’s tax time — ideas to get organized

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With tax season officially underway, here are several ideas to make filing your return as stress-free as possible:

• Gather your tax information for filing. Items you’ll need include K-1s, W-2s, 1099s and other forms you receive from your business, employers, brokers, banks and others. If you find any errors, contact the issuer immediately to request a corrected copy. And if you have tip or overtime income, be prepared to break this income out to take advantage of tax-free savings as this will not necessarily be broken out on your W-2.

• Organize your records. Once you’ve started gathering your information, find a place in your house and put all the documents there as you receive them, or consider scanning documents to store on your computer. You can also take pictures of the documents with your phone as backup. Missing information is one of the biggest reasons filing a tax return becomes delayed.

• Create an April 15 reminder. This is the deadline for filing your 2025 individual income tax return, completing gift tax returns, making contributions to a Roth or traditional IRA for 2025, and for paying the first installment of 2026 individual estimated taxes.

• Know the deadlines for business returns. If you are a member in a partnership or a shareholder in an S corporation, the deadline for filing business returns for these two entities is March 16. Calendar-year C corporation tax returns are due by April 15.

• Review your child’s income. Your child may be required to file a 2025 income tax return. A 2025 return is generally required if your child has earned more than $15,750, or has investment income such as dividends, interest or capital gains that total more than $1,350.

• Contribute to your IRA and HSA. You can still make 2025 IRA and HSA contributions through either April 15 or when you file your tax return, whichever date is earlier. The maximum IRA contribution for 2025 is $7,000 ($8,000 if age 50 or older). The maximum HSA contribution is $4,300 for single taxpayers and $8,550 for families.

• Calculate your estimated tax if you need to extend. If you file an extension, you’ll want to do a quick calculation to estimate your 2025 tax liability. If you owe Uncle Sam any money, you’ll need to write a check by April 15 even if you do extend.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com