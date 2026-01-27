Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Cares launches citywide initiative to combat food insecurity

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In a landmark collaboration for the region, Partner Lynnwood — a coalition including Edmonds College, the City of Lynnwood, and local business leaders — has announced the launch of Lynnwood Cares. This initiative marks the city’s first-ever unified, month-long food drive designed to address the rising challenge of food insecurity through a lens of cultural inclusion.

The project originated in April 2025 during a meeting of Partner Lynnwood, where stakeholders sought a collective way to add tangible value to the community.

“The Lynnwood Cares Food Drive is a unified effort to support our diverse community in a tangible, meaningful way,” said Edmonds College President Amit B. Singh. “It is a reflection of what is possible when we lead with empathy and collaboration and help build a more inclusive and connected Lynnwood.”

Donations will directly benefit the Edmonds College Food Pantry, the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Washington West African Center, and the Edmonds School District Foundation’s Nourishing Network.

“Food insecurity is a critical issue affecting our community,” said Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst. “The Lynnwood Cares Food Drive is a powerful demonstration of how we can unite to tackle urgent challenges like hunger. Your donations are vital to help ensure that none of our neighbors or friends go hungry.”

A Targeted Response to Growing Needs

The initiative specifically addresses the needs of four vital local organizations. The scale of the current demand is reflected in the 2025 data from these beneficiaries:

Organization Impact Metrics (2025) Lynnwood Food Bank Served 191,797 individuals; distributed 4.1 million lbs of food. Edmonds College Food Pantry Serves 250 students weekly; 150+ student increase since 2021. The Nourishing Network Provides 750 weekend meal kits weekly to local students. Washington West African Center Serves 100 households biweekly.

Alissa Jones, executive director of the Lynnwood Food Bank, emphasized the importance of this unity: “Being part of the Lynnwood Cares food drive really shows how our community comes together to make sure our neighbors have access to food with dignity. Partnerships like this help us reach families across the city and better meet the diverse needs of the people we serve.”

The Importance of Culturally Relevant Support

Unlike traditional food drives, Lynnwood Cares prioritizes culturally relevant, shelf-stable items. By consulting with local cultural centers and drawing on research from the University of Washington, the task force identified specific needs — such as masa flour, jasmine rice, berbere spices, and ghee — to ensure that Lynnwood’s diverse population has access to familiar ingredients.

Stewart Sinning, program manager of the Edmonds College Food Pantry, highlighted the direct impact food pantries can have on student success.

“For many of our students, the Edmonds College Food Pantry is the difference between completing a degree and dropping out,” Sinning said. “We know that a student cannot focus on their exams if they are focused on their hunger.

“Being the beneficiary of such an incredible community effort ensures that our shelves remain stocked and our doors remain open to everyone in need of a helping hand,” he said.

“We are serving more students and families than ever before,” added Thame Fuller, community director of the Nourishing Network. “The generous support of the community ensures local food-insecure students have the nutrition they need to get through the weekends and helps struggling families meet their basic needs each month. “

Pa Ousman, executive director of the Washington West African Center, added, “The Washington West African Center is excited to be a beneficiary of the Lynnwood Cares food drive, which will strengthen our ability to support immigrant and refugee families with dignity and compassion. This partnership embodies the true spirit of community, as neighbors come together to ensure that no one is left behind.”

How to Contribute

The Lynnwood Cares initiative runs throughout the month of February. Residents are encouraged to drop off shelf-stable donations at several designated locations across the city:

By focusing on empathy and collaboration, Lynnwood Cares aims to build a more inclusive and connected community. For a full list of requested items drop-off sites, and additional information about Lynnwood Cares, community members can visit lynnwoodcares.edmonds.edu.