Sponsor spotlight: The Krause Collective named to 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list in U.S.

RBC Wealth Management is pleased to announce The Krause Collective was named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list in the U.S. This recognition, developed by SHOOK Research, exemplifies the team’s thought leadership in the financial services industry, including best practices, client retention and other quantitative criteria.

The Krause Collective focuses on reducing the complexity of our client’s financial lives, providing tailored strategies through a collaborative process to help clients navigate their unique objectives and goals.

In addition, we would like to recognize that Heather Krause was named to the 2025 InvestmentNews $100M Club: Top Female Advisors list in the U.S. This inaugural award is based on top female advisors’ impact they have on the industry and their clients.

The Krause Collective has two convenient locations: in Edmonds and in downtown Seattle. Please reach out to us if you are interested in learning more about our services and how we can help you in meeting your financial goals. The Krause Collective – Where wealth meets purpose.

303 5th Ave. S., Suite 100 | Edmonds, WA 98020

401 Union St., Suite 3600 | Seattle, WA 98101

425-712-7309

www.krausecollective.com

The 2026 Forbes “Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams” award was announced January 2026. Data as of 3/31/25. The award was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each team’s best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance was not an award criterion. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

The 2025 InvestmentNews “$100M Club: Top Female Advisors” award was announced August 2025. To be eligible, nominees had to be female advisors with a minimum of $100 million in individual assets under management as of 12/31/2024. All nominee information was verified by their compliance teams before acceptance. Final rankings were determined by a weighted formula based on overall AUM, AUM growth, and client growth between 1/1/2024 and 12/31/2024. The financial advisor does not pay a fee to be considered for or to receive this award. This award does not elevate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the advisor’s future performance.