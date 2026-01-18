St. Thomas More School invites community to open house Jan. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Thomas More School invites the community to attend its Catholic Schools Week Kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 25.

This special event will begin with a school-led Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and school open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Thomas More School is located at 6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood.