‘Stand Up to Facism’ protest at Edmonds, Kingston ferry terminals Jan. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

South Snohomish County Indivisible, Kingston Alliance for Democracy and North Kitsap Indivisible are co-sponsoring a “Stand Up to Facism” protest next to the Edmonds and Kingston ferry terminals from noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 20.

According to a news release from sponsors, demonstrators will mark the one-year inauguration of President Donald Trump by “waving signs and exercising our rights to free speech.” Also participating will be Silent Protesters, dressed in black.

Those interested can register at mobilize.us/s/n4gmok, contact South Snohomish County Indivisible at ssc.indivisible@gmail.com or the Kingston Alliance for Democracy at kingstonalliacefordemocracy@proton.me.