Street vacation hearing, treatment plant contract on agenda for Jan. 27 Edmonds Council meeting

Among the items on the Edmonds City Council business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 27: A public hearing on an application to vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West

adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Ave. W. and a request for a sole source contract for Jacbos Engineering Group at the wastewater treatment plant.

The treatment plant work would include “ongoing projects, engineering support, documentation and process support, and new small scale/scope projects,” the draft professional services agreement says.

The council is also scheduled to revisit a council discussion from 2025 regarding the Business Improvement District (BID)/Ed! Advisory Board, and to consider whether to approve changing the structure of council committees and meeting dates and times, which was discussed during the Jan. 20 Committee of the Whole.

Regarding the street vacation issue, the staff agenda memo notes that the process can be initiated by the petition of the owners of more than two-thirds of property abutting the portion of the street or alley to be vacated. The City of Edmonds has received a

petition from all the property owners next to the portion of 84th Avenue West proposed for vacation.

The Council has discussed this street vacation in the past (more background here), but due to related complexities, staff said additional time is needed. The recommendation calls for a short staff presentation Jan. 27 and testimony from those who would like to speak on it, followed by continuation of the hearing to March 10, “when additional information will be presented and additional testimony will be taken,” the agenda memo says.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

To participate in the meetings remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agendas on the City’s meeting portal.