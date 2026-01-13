Sunday listening session tackles trust, participation in local governance 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In a follow-up to her initial effort last month, Edmond City Councilmember Vivian Olson hosted a second community “listening session” on Sunday afternoon in the Edmonds Library first-floor meeting space. She was joined at the head table by Councilmembers Will Chen and Jenna Nand. Unlike the earlier meeting — which drew more than 50 participants — about a dozen people attended Sunday’s session.

The initial aim was to provide a forum for further discussion of issues raised at the first meeting (among them, the Lynnwood wastewater treatment plant expansion, Edmonds’ multi-family tax exemption and a citizen financial advisory board).

But the subsequent publication of a report/assessment by community volunteer Kevin Harris on the state of public engagement in Edmonds — and the robust public reaction it received — prompted Olson to pivot and make this the primary focus of Sunday’s session. Harris’ assessment concludes that public engagement in Edmonds is “broken,” and calls for what he terms a “reboot” of the entire process (see our previous story on Harris’ proposal here, and read his full report here),

After introductions, Olson invited Harris to the front table to provide background on his report, his methodology and his conclusions.

“My report is an assessment,” Harris began. “It’s not my opinions — it’s what I heard people tell me in the 40-plus interviews that form the basis of the report. It’s not a blame game. The only thing that’s mine in the report is at the end, where I make process recommendations on what I think some steps may be moving forward. I would love if you if you read it, and please get back to me if you like at kevin.harris2@wsu.edu.”

Harris went on to explain that his report is really a community listening document that organizes the common themes, frustrations and hopes that emerged during his 40-plus interviews with residents, civic leaders, business owners and officials. It uses this information to diagnose structural problems in Edmonds’ public engagement culture, and offers process-focused recommendations for more collaborative, consensus-seeking decision making. He was careful to point out that the report does not relitigate specific policy disagreements or offer policy prescriptions, adding that “it’s what people told me, not a personal manifesto.”

Sunday’s smaller group size allowed the discussion to be less structured, at times slipping into a lively give-and-take where participants – including Harris – freely shared ideas, thoughts and examples of their takes on public engagement in Edmonds and where they see its weaknesses and strengths. Harris was an active participant in these discussions, frequently joining in back-and-forth conversations.

Around the room, residents offered personal thoughts on Harris’ diagnosis.

Newcomer Pete Adams wondered whether a better engagement model is even financially feasible, while longtime activist Joe Scordino pressed hard on “broken” governance processes, calling for options‑based staff reports and a real urban forest plan before rewriting tree rules. Other residents, like Chris Walton and Darrol Haug, stressed that culture and leadership must change alongside process, and a Planning Board critic warned that when people who do show up feel brushed off, mistrust only deepens.

With the clock running down, Olson concluded discussion on Harris’ assessment so that the meeting could devote the remaining time to further discussion/feedback on the issues raised at the first meeting.

This prompted an Edmonds resident living near the Lynnwood wastewater plant to speak about a growing neighborhood group opposed to the proposed plant expansion. He cited EPA Region 10 findings and a $550,000 fine against the City of Lynnwood for past Clean Air Act violations, criticized alleged mismanagement and misinformation, and asked Edmonds leaders to actively protect and represent the 600 or so nearby residents.

The meeting concluded with closing remarks from Olson and Councilmembers Chen and Nand. Taken together, these pointed in the same direction: Edmonds will have to confront its fiscal realities and decide what level of service it truly wants, but that decision must be built on broader, deeper community engagement. Nand framed the new council leadership as a bridge between levy skeptics and supporters. Chen argued that at a minimum the city must restore its financial footing while working with residents to choose between a “Mercedes” and a “Toyota” government. And Olson promised to carry Sunday’s candid input into the Council’s Feb. 6 retreat as it begins reshaping both its priorities and the way it listens.