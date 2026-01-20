Teen Talk: Middle school students invited to compete in northwest Washington Civics Bee

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Local high school teens have been making their mark, participating in civic engagement. Now middle school students across northwest Washington have an exciting opportunity to make their voices heard while competing for significant prizes. According to Diane Krieg,

executive director of the Stilly Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber is hosting the Northwest Washington Civics Bee on April 18 in Arlington, Washington. It is part of a national competition organized by The Civic Trust.

The Civics Bee encourages students to engage with their communities and think critically about local issues. To apply, students must write a short essay about something they see in their own community — a problem, an opportunity, or an idea for positive change. Essays are due by Feb. 3. The Civics Bee is open to sixth, seventh and eighth graders from Snohomish, Whatcom, Skagit and Island Counties. Entry is free and it’s open to all public, private, charter and homeschool students.

Winners at each level receive impressive awards. The local bee winner will earn $500, the Washington state winner will receive $1,000 and the national champion will be awarded a 529 education savings plan of $100,000.

To learn more or to ask questions, go to the National Civics Bee Website or email the Stilly Valley Chamber at info@stillyvalleychamber.com. Local winners will participate in the Arlington competition, with a chance to advance to state and national competitions.

Students don’t have to tackle the essay contest alone. There are many helpful resources available, including a comprehensive student essay guide and judging rubric provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

This contest is a great way for middle school students to learn about civics, develop writing skills and make a real impact, starting right in their own communities.

Amelie LaPorte-Manahan is grateful to live in Edmonds. She is a junior at Seattle Prep High School where she is a part of the journalism club and Black Student Union. Amelie has also played varsity basketball and is currently playing on the varsity flag football and softball teams.